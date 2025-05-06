Ella Dolphin Appointed Deputy CEO at DC Thomson

DC Thomson has announced the appointment of Ella Dolphin to the newly created role of Deputy CEO.

With an HQ in Dundee and offices around the UK, Asia and the US, DC Thomson has a strong heritage. The family-owned business, has a trading portfolio structured around eight purpose led communities – Energy, Puzzles, Local News, History, Kids, Advocacy, Companionship and Golf.

Some of the UK’s best known brands are central to these communities, including Stylist, Beano, Puzzler, The Courier, Press and Journal and FindmyPast.

Dolphin will continue to report to Chief Executive Officer, Rebecca Miskin.

Miskin said: “We have been on a phenomenal transformation journey. We now have a strong foundation and an exciting growth trajectory. Ella has been a big part of building this momentum. We have ambitious plans and Ella’s vision, creativity and deep understanding of both our business and the wider media landscape will be central to our ongoing growth. This progress and appointment will allow the company to increase its focus on M&A and continue the transformation across the broader DC Thomson portfolio.”

Ella Dolphin added: “DC Thomson is a business with a purpose – whether that is advocating for all women in Stylist, supporting early literacy in kids through Beano or bringing the community together in Tayside and Fife with The Courier, and I am deeply committed to the positive impact on the communities we serve. Alongside this, the investment in data, technology and talent is unlocking a new level of understanding about what really matters to our customers and I’m excited to be working with our brilliant teams across the UK as we take this forward.”

About DC Thomson

Headquartered in Scotland with a flagship office in London Fleet St, DC Thomson has a 200-year-old heritage with brands that have been the voice of their communities for generations. In recent years it has undergone a transformation from its publishing roots, to focus on building digital subscriptions, membership and B2B revenues. DC Thomson’s consumer business has over 400k subscribers, alongside a portfolio of B2B propositions, including puzzle solutions and Beano Brain, all regularly work with global brands and businesses.

Brightsolid, a DC Thomson technology and information business, recently announced the acquisition of Synergi, an IT services company specialising in AI, automation and cloud security.

Its private investment business, DC Thomson Capital, is focused on backing early-stage businesses making an impact on the future of food and nutrition and natural resources.

About Ella Dolphin

Ella Dolphin, joined DC Thomson in 2016 as Chief Executive of Shortlist Media, transforming the free distribution print business into an agenda setting women’s advocacy business, under the Stylist brand. For the past three years, as Chief Brand Officer she has worked with cross-regional teams to build marketing and subscription disciplines, as well as leading the digital transformation at Stylist.

Previously, Dolphin has held executive roles across leading media organisations, at the Daily Mail Group, Publisher of Grazia, at Bauer Media and prior to joining DC Thomson, she led brands including Cosmopolitan through publishing and commercial director roles at Hearst. Dolphin is a serving board member of Childline and a member of WACL