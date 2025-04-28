Brightsolid and Synergi announce acquisition

Cloud services company Brightsolid has announced its full acquisition of Gateshead-based IT solutions provider Synergi.

Established over 25 years ago as part of DC Thomson, Brightsolid is a leading managed hybrid cloud and cyber security services provider, with customers including Aberdeenshire Council, Albert Bartlett, Capita, Dumfries and Galloway Council, Dundee City Council, IITAC, Network ROI, Shell, Sparrows, SSSC, University of Dundee and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Founded in 2013 and having grown since to a team of 59, Synergi works in a wide range of sectors providing solutions including automation, modern intranet and teamwork solutions, cyber security, data & AI, business applications and devices.

Following the acquisition, Synergi will continue to operate under its existing brand with no disruption to its customers or team.

Brightsolid CEO Elaine Maddison said: “Brightsolid has been actively looking at merger and acquisition prospects for the past year, seeking to find an organisation that can extend our range of services and support our growth plans across the UK. As a highly successful Microsoft Partner, Synergi does all that, plus the culture and people are a brilliant fit for Brightsolid, and we anticipate growth opportunities for both brands going forwards.”

Synergi cofounder and CEO Peter Joynson said: “Whilst we’ve been approached by buyers previously, we feel that the alignment and cultural fit Brightsolid provides make them a truly perfect match – a great bunch of positive, friendly and very smart people.

“Brightsolid specialises in cloud, colocation, cyber resilience and business continuity, so there are going to be lots of opportunities for us to work together to grow both companies, helping us meet our ongoing commitments to the business and our combined future success.”