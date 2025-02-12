Mike Tindall Guest Edits Beano for Bananaman’s 45th Anniversary

Rugby legend, dad, and superhero prankster Mike Tindall has guest-edited a special edition of Beano to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Britain’s favourite potassium-powered hero, Bananaman.

On sale today, the laugh-out-loud collectible issue honours the lasting legacy of Bananaman, who first appeared in comic pages in 1980 and has since grown to become a true cultural icon for kids big and small.

Inside, Mike and Bananaman team up for an epic adventure, tackling a rampaging troll-monster to save Beanotown after a superhero mishap spirals out of control. Their action-packed story shows readers that true heroism isn’t about perfection – it’s about showing up, trying your best and having a little help from your friends.

In his Editor’s letter, Mike shares memories of his childhood, growing up in the countryside and always stirring up a bit of fun, much like Beano readers. As a dad, he now takes pride in playing pranks on his own kids and encourages all parents to embrace a bit of mischief. From jumping out to scare his family to tying shoelaces under the dinner table, Mike believes that laughter and fun bring families closer together.

Mike also shares how determination, teamwork and a never give up attitude helped him go from an energetic, competitive kid, to lifting the Rugby World Cup, proving that if you believe in yourself and take every chance, you can do incredible things. Through his work with the Matt Hampson Foundation, he’s now helping others overcome challenges and keep the fun in sports.

Mike Tindall said: “It’s been brilliant to step into the world of Beano and join Bananaman on this epic adventure. I loved reading Beano growing up, and now being able to share that with my own kids is really cool. Bananaman’s 45th birthday is a reminder that fun, laughter, and a bit of mischief never go out of style, and sharing laughter with kids is timeless.”

Mike Stirling, Director of Mischief at Beano Studios, said: “Mike Tindall and Bananaman are the ultimate dream team! A rugby legend and a superhero famous for epic failure… what could possibly go wrong? Beano brings families together through shared laughs, so this anniversary edition celebrates that, with probably the funniest Bananaman story of all-time!”

Bananaman made his first public appearance in Nutty comic in 1980 and has starred in Beano since 2012. Created by David Donaldson, Steve Bright and John Geering, Bananaman was originally conceived as a playful parody of traditional superheroes, super-strong, able to fly, but comically clueless. Bananaman’s current artist is Wayne Thomson.

For 45 years, Bananaman’s transformations from schoolboy Eric Wimp, trademark (mis)adventures and distinctly British humour have super-powered laughs among fans old and new.

The special 45th Bananaman Anniversary issue of Beano guest-edited by Mike Tindall is available in selected supermarkets and newsagents, and online on magsdirect from Wednesday, 12th February 2025.