Three ways we know our local community

Local media should serve local communities.

That’s why at DC Thomson, we put the power of local advertising and reporting at the forefront of everything we do.

Here are three reasons why we believe in the power of local.

A history of loyalty to our readers

Across multiple publications, DC Thomson has pledged loyalty to the people and communities of our regions for centuries.

For example, The Press and Journal has been the trusted voice of the north and north-east of Scotland for 275 years, The Courier has been serving the people of Tayside and Fife for more than 200 years and The People’s Friend is the longest running women’s weekly magazine in the world.

During that time, we’ve never wavered in our commitment to tell stories fairly and accurately.

Today, we’re still telling the stories that matter to our readers, whether that be through captivating documentaries, award-winning podcasts or interactive in-depth explorations of issues that really matter.

2. Giving our readers what they want

DC Thomson has a very loyal customer base and our printed newspapers still reach tens of thousands of people per day, while our online platforms continue to be popular and have a wide reach.

Our modern newsrooms and investment in digital journalism has given us even more insight into what people read, how long they read it for, what they think about our content and what really matters to them.

By putting our audiences and our data at the centre of our newsrooms, we can continue to dig deep into the topics that most interest and motivate our readers.

3. We want to see our communities thrive

The teams at DC Thomson are deeply embedded the local communities they serve, often living and working in those very areas.

It means we all want to see our communities thrive, including the local businesses that are so often a vital lifeline for people in the area. That’s why we run events like The Courier Business Awards, now in its 11th year, which shines a light on fantastic businesses in Courier Country.

When you work with DC Thomson you will not only benefit from our wide reach, but also from the deep understanding of our communities and the strength of our local connections.