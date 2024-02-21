The latest chapter in The People’s Friend story

The People’s Friend unveils a fresh new look today, which coincides with its 155th anniversary and a national search to discover the country’s best hidden writing talent.

From today, readers will find a bright new cover which better showcases the content of the magazine, with a new tagline, ‘The Home Of Great Reading’.

Inside the magazine, each issue is packed with eleven short stories, recipes and crafts inspiration, and the best on health, wellbeing, nostalgia, real life, gardening and travel advice.

The People’s Friend is the biggest publisher of magazine fiction in the UK, with more than 900 short stories featuring every year, including many first-time authors. This week, the magazine reveals the judges for The People’s Friend New Writers Prize, which with a top prize of £10,000 is the biggest award for unpublished authors in the UK this year.

Head judge is actor and writer Sally Lindsay (pictured). She’s joined on the panel by authors Louise Welsh and Adele Parks, ‘This Is Going To Hurt’ writer Adam Kay, writer and academic Yvonne Battle-Felton, ‘Strictly’ costume designer Vicky Gill, and BookTokkers Coco Omer and Francesca Pavis.

As well as being head judge, Sally is working with the ‘Friend’ to raise awareness of the wellbeing benefits of short stories. She says “Everyone knows how beneficial reading is, but people usually only find time for it now and again. With a short story, you can pick it up and finish it as quickly as you can a cup of tea and it brings a sense of satisfaction that you don’t get in many other places.

“The People’s Friend is something every writer knows, and as a writer myself, I love how it champions stories and creativity. The award for new writers is a wonderful idea.”

Stuart Johnstone, Editor of The People’s Friend echoes this, saying: “I think we all know we should read more but if finding time in your week feels impossible The People’s Friend just might be your cup of tea. Each week we’re proud to champion incredible fiction writers who give readers a quick moment of escapism as every story we print is carefully chosen with relaxation and entertainment in mind.”