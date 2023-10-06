First bunkered Podcast LIVE hailed a “huge success”

The UK’s No.1 golf media podcast, the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast took to the stage in Scotland last night for its first-ever ticketed live show – and it was everything it promised to be.

A capacity crowd of more than 120 people attended Glasgow’s Drygate Brewery for almost two hours of straight-talking golf chat from bunkered’s Michael McEwan, Bryce Ritchie and Alex Perry.

Developed and produced entirely in-house, the podcast launched in August 2020 and has built a huge and dedicated audience, both in the UK and further afield.

The live show, presented by Eden Mill St Andrews, has been in development for some time and is the next step in the exciting evolution of both the podcast and the wider bunkered brand.

On the night, Michael, Bryce and Alex discussed topics such as where the Ryder Cup was won and lost, Tiger Woods’ preferred hotel room in St Andrews, and Robert MacIntyre’s in-flight dining as he returned to Scotland following his starring role in Europe’s victory in Rome last week.

Some of the most popular features from the weekly show were also brought to life on the stage, including the Honesty Box, with opportunities for audience members to join in the discussion and win prizes.

“We’re absolutely delighted with how the first-ever bunkered Podcast LIVE went,” said host Michael McEwan. “Taking the show from the studio to the stage was something we were really excited to do but it took a massive amount of planning by a number of people behind the scenes.

“The reaction from the audience both during and after the show, not to mention the number of messages we’ve received on social media since the event, tells us that it was a huge success and gives us an amazing platform upon to build from.

“This really is just the beginning for The bunkered Podcast.”

Launched in 1995, bunkered has grown to become one of the UK’s biggest and most trusted multi-platform golf media outlets.

Based in the home of golf, it has a strong presence in print, on digital and, now, on the stage.

“This is a hugely exciting time to be part of the bunkered team,” added Bryce Ritchie, bunkered editor. “Already this year, we’ve increased the frequency of our magazine from eight issues a year to ten, and we’ve moved into selling on the newsstand beyond Scotland for the first time ever.

“Meanwhile, our digital footprint is growing rapidly. Our website is getting bigger and better all the time, whilst our social media channels continue to put us firmly at the forefront of the conversation.

“We are growing constantly, and capitalising on exciting new opportunities such as The bunkered Podcast LIVE will help super-charge that growth.”

An edited version of The bunkered Podcast LIVE presented by Eden Mill will be available to watch on the bunkered YouTube channel in the coming weeks.