DC Thomson Media shortlisted across eight categories at the PPA Scotland Awards

DC Thomson Media has been shortlisted 11 times across eight categories in this year’s Scottish PPA Awards.

The Scots Magazine has been shortlisted for the Consumer Publication of the Year award alongside the Event of the Year award for their Adventure is on Your Doorstep campaign.

Beano and 110% Gaming are also shortlisted for the Consumer Publication of the Year award, with Beano picking up a second nomination for Media Brand of the Year.

DC Thomson Media’s newest kids’ title, Animal Planet, has been shortlisted for Launch/Relaunch of the Year alongside the Scottish Caravans and Motorhomes Park Guide.

Platinum’s virtual event Platinum Live has been shortlisted in the Brand Extension of the Year category with Laura Mincher, Design Editor, nominated for Designer of the Year.

Individual nominations have also been awarded to Michael McEwan, bunkered’s Digital Editor, for Columnist of the Year and My Weekly’s Hope Wilson for Young Journalist of the Year.

Mike Watson, CEO of DC Thomson Media, said: “This is wonderful recognition of the hard work and talent across our Media portfolio.

“I’m delighted that our newer titles such as Animal Planet and Platinum have been recognised alongside historic brands such as The Scots Magazine. This shows the talent of our teams to continuously innovate while staying true to our readership.

“Well done to all the teams involved and best of luck on awards night.”

The award ceremony will be held at Oran Mor in Glasgow on December 1st, 2021.

View the full shortlist here.