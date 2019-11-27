DC Thomson Media launch Pure Radio

DC Thomson Media has launched an exciting new station – Pure Radio.

Pure Radio is broadcast on DAB Radio and is available to nearly 3 million adults across Central Scotland. Listeners can also tune in on the app, at pureradioscotland.com, or on smart speaker. Pure Radio officially burst onto the airwaves on Wednesday 27th November at 8.00am.

Led by the legendary Robin Galloway, who heads up the breakfast show, the station’s remit is to bring back the spirit of local radio to the nation and reverse the trend of networked radio shows from England.

Where Pure Radio differs from the competition though, is that there will be no hourly news bulletins and less adverts interrupting the shows. Pure Radio will not repeatedly churn out news like other stations, instead will only talk about news if they know it is of interest to their listeners. At Pure Radio, No News Is Good News.

Fun, cheeky and irreverent – that’s the tone that Galloway was famous for and that’s exactly what to expect from this new station on the airwaves and it’s not just going to come from the veteran DJ, with Lynne Hoggan and Paul Harper following him in the same style each day.

It’s a station by Scots, for Scots. The heavy emphasis on music will see major airplay for everyone from Gerry Cinnamon and Lewis Capaldi to Simple Minds, Eurythmics and Deacon Blue.

As well as presenting the Robin Galloway Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 6am -10am, Galloway is also Pure Radio’s boss and he couldn’t be more excited to get back to doing what he does best.

He said: “DC Thomson Media assured me they wouldn’t interfere with my show. So I said okay – prove it – make me the boss. So they did! Radio in Scotland needs open heart surgery or in the next few years, it’ll be given its last rights. I’m going to resuscitate it and bring it back to life.

Remember when radio used to be fun? It was risky, edgy, flew by the seat of its pants and surprised its listeners. It’s been sterilised. When was the last time you heard something that made you utter the phrase ‘Did they actually just say that….?’ You didn’t. Because it didn’t happen. It will on Pure Radio.”