Introducing the new Shortlist.com

Today sees the re-launch of Shortlist.com, a radical re-working of the brand into a digital-only proposition for men and women, with significant global ambitions.

The new Shortlist.com has a new mission, a new platform, a new revenue model and a new team. However, it remains focused on areas such as entertainment, technology, style, food, drink, home, health and fitness, but does so by helping its global audience order their world, find the best of everything, and make the right buying decisions.

Shortlist.com returns to one of its core founding principles of listing products, services, places and things, but with a clear vision to be the future of reviews sites. It will deliver this through comparative, real world testing of products, while continuing to be hugely accessible and always ensuring users have a voice.

The core revenue model is affiliate-led. This means that, where possible, buy links to products or services will be included so that users can click through and purchase from a trusted retailer.

The new Shortlist.com also has a brand new team, led by Paul Cunliffe who joins as General Manager and Director of Affiliate. Paul joins from TI Media (formerly Time Inc) where he was Director of Affiliates. Paul has also worked in senior affiliate roles at Future publishing, PhotoBox and AndroidPit.

Marc Chacksfield joins as Editor in Chief, following 12 years at Future publishing where he was Global Editor in Chief at Techradar and latterly Editor in Chief at Toms Guide, Toms Hardware and Digital Camera World.

Check out the new Shortlist.com here.