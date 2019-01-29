Double C-Suite appointment for Brightsolid

Brightsolid, the Scottish colocation and cloud solutions company, has kick-started the year with the appointment of a new chief executive and chief technology officer.

Elaine Maddison will fill the role as CEO and Bryan Lambe will join the company as CTO.

David Thomson, Executive Chairman of Brightsolid, commented on the new appointments: “Today’s pace of change is exponential. Cloud is the most disruptive force in technology in decades, and Brightsolid’s role in helping organisations realise the benefit of cloud has never been more important. Elaine’s vision, strategy and execution track record, supplemented by Bryan’s technology expertise, are exactly what Brightsolid needs as we enter our next chapter, which I am confident will be even more impactful and exciting than our last.”

Elaine Maddison, CEO at Brightsolid

Elaine has spent 20 years in the UK financial services industry and has experience across a range of disciplines including IT, operations, risk management, strategy and M&A activities. Elaine has previously experienced Brightsolid as a customer during her time working with Alliance Trust Savings. With a track record of successfully leading diverse business functions through transformational change, Elaine will lead the ongoing transformation of Brightsolid’s technology and service delivery offerings.

Speaking about her appointment, Elaine said: “I am thrilled to have been offered the opportunity to lead Brightsolid at such an important time in its development. The company is well positioned for growth in this evolving market as the demand for cloud and colocation solutions continues to rise.

I am looking forward to building on our credibility and success for the future whilst simultaneously ensuring we remain focused on delivering the very best quality service to our customers.”

Bryan Lambe, CTO at Brightsolid

Bryan joins Brightsolid after 12 years of working for Microsoft’s Middle East and Africa operations. Throughout his time at the technology giant, he led digital change projects, including defining cloud and IT strategies for clients and supporting the development and modernisation of data centres. Bryan will be responsible for the technical strategy and end-to-end design and delivery of the company’s technology-based services, working collaboratively with clients to meet their IT needs.

Bryan said: “It is an exciting time to return to Scotland as demand for cloud solutions is on the increase. Brightsolid is in a strong position to support this growing demand and become a major player in the Scottish cloud and colocation landscape. I very much look forward to shaping and supporting the company’s technology offerings throughout this journey.”

Brightsolid is Scotland’s only dedicated and complete colocation and managed cloud solutions company. Brightsolid’s location, connectivity and credibility, combined with 20 years of industry experience, means they are trusted advisors to help their clients realise the full potential of the cloud. Brightsolid has a diverse portfolio of clients across all sectors including Alliance Trust Savings, Aberdeen City Council, TOTAL and many more.