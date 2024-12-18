Reaching New Airwaves: Something Original is Coming to the Kingdom

Original 106, Scotland’s fastest-growing radio station, has today announced plans to expand into Fife and Tayside, reaching more audiences across the country.

Kingdom FM will be rebranded as Original 106, creating a new radio power brand for Fife and Tayside. The station is already number one for listeners in Aberdeen and the North East.

Original 106 plays a mix of music from the 80’s, 90’s and now, with hourly local news bulletins live from The Courier and The Press and Journal newsrooms.

Robin Galloway, Head of Presentation at station owners DC Thomson, said: “The Original 106 relaunch allows us to build on everything great about Kingdom FM, with a new refreshed brand that now also covers Tayside and Fife.”

There will be no changes to programming for listeners in Aberdeen, while the current award-winning Kingdom breakfast show with Dave Connor and Vanessa Motion will now be broadcast to Original 106 listeners in Tayside and Fife. News, travel and ads will be localised to the different regions.

Dave Connor added: “Being a born and bred Fifer and one of the first presenters on Kingdom FM, I’m excited to be part of this latest evolution of the station and expand our Dave and Vanessa breakfast show into Tayside.

“We’re committed to continuing to celebrate Fife, still being locally based at our studios in Kirkcaldy, and we look forward to welcoming listeners in Dundee and Perth into our radio family.”

Original 106 is available to listen to on FM, DAB, app and smart speaker.