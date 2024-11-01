Original 106 Launches “Original 10STICKS” Radio Station to Keep North-East Scotland Dogs Calm During Fireworks

Original 106 is thrilled to announce the launch of “Original 10STICKS,” a unique radio station dedicated to helping pet owners keep their dogs calm during the upcoming fireworks on Guy Fawkes Night.

The idea for this canine-centric station came after numerous pet-owning listeners contacted Original 106, expressing worry about how local firework displays affect their pets. Original 10STICKS aims to address these concerns by broadcasting a selection of “chilled canine favourites” creating a peaceful atmosphere to help Aberdeen’s doggie population feel more relaxed amid the whizzes and bangs of the festivities.

However, it’s not just a station for dogs—it’s hosted by dogs. Original 106 has recruited some of its own listeners’ dogs as on-air “hosts” for the week, to bark, howl, and yap between songs to keep listeners and their pooch company.

“We know how stressful Guy Fawkes Night can be for pets and their owners,” said Original 106 Programme Controller, Craig Lumsden. “As Aberdeen’s local station, we’re always aware of our community’s needs. So, this year, we decided to go one step further—not only pointing listeners toward organised displays but actually creating a space where dogs can tune in and chill out. And with our listeners’ own dogs lending their voices, it’s going to be a must-listen for North-East Scotland’s pets.”

Original 10STICKS will be available to stream on smart speaker and via the Original 106 app from 4 – 10th November, making it easy for pet owners to turn on calming tunes for their dogs during the fireworks.