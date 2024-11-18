Forever Young: Jackie’s 60th Anniversary Tribute in a Stunning New Bookazine

Jackie: 60 Years of Magic is the ultimate celebration of an iconic teenage magazine.

Sixty years ago, an iconic magazine made its debut, forever changing the lives of teenage girls across the UK.

Now, Jackie: 60 Years of Magic, a beautifully crafted special edition bookazine, invites readers back to a world of glitter, hairspray and heartthrobs.

Packed with exclusive archive material and new features, Jackie: 60 Years of Magic celebrates the ultimate guide that shaped a generation of young women.

With each issue, Jackie empowered its readers, guiding them through the highs and lows of adolescence.

From fashion and makeup to music and first loves, Jackie kept its audience in tune with the latest trends, offering friendship, advice and a voice they could trust.

Maria Welch, Head of Magazines at DC Thomson, started her career as a writer on Jackie. She said: “As a fledgling journalist on the famous Jackie, I soon discovered that to staff and readers alike, Jackie was so much more than just a magazine – it was a way of life. Launched from the third floor of DC Thomson’s iconic building in the centre of Dundee, Jackie was the emotional support system for a generation of teenage girls and that’s why it still holds a special place in hearts decades later.

“When creating this bookazine, it was amazing to join former members of the Jackie team and lose ourselves in the DC Thomson archives, revisiting those years where happy memories and life-long friends were made. It is an absolute privilege to be a small part of Jackie’s enduring legacy and I’m proud to say that, once a Jackie girl – always a Jackie girl”.

DC Thomson magazines editor, Stuart Johnstone added: “Working on this special Jackie bookazine has been an incredible experience. I knew people loved the brand, but it was only when I started immersing myself in the world of Jackie that I began to fully understand just how much it means to generations of girls. The Jackie universe is full of good vibes and positivity and that is exactly what we have tried to reflect in this mag. I hope readers loving taking a step back into this wonderful world of hairspray, glitter, boys and pop!”

Highlights in Jackie: 60 Years of Magic Include:

Music Matters – Discover why pop culture was the heartbeat of Jackie and relive unforgettable musical moments.

Fashion and Beauty – Take a stylish stroll through decades of Jackie’s legendary style advice.

Matters of the Heart – Rediscover the classic relationship columns that guided young hearts through love and friendship.

Word to the Wise – Jackie’s advice was known for its warmth and wit; this section revisits those timeless words.

Magical Memories – A rare look behind the scenes, offering anecdotes and insights from the original Jackie team.

Jackie: 60 Years of Magic is available to buy online at dcthomsonshop.co.uk and Amazon, and available from 13th November in selected outlets of WHSmith, Tesco, Sainsburys, Waitrose, Morrisons and ASDA.