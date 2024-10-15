DC Thomson Launches New Puzzler App to Tap into the Booming Puzzle​ Market  

DC Thomson has launched a new Puzzler app, available now across both iOS and Android devices worldwide. The Puzzler app showcases the best of Puzzler Media’s 50+ years of puzzle expertise in an intuitive and thoughtfully designed app, created to offer both casual and dedicated puzzle fans a unique and invigorating puzzling experience.

Launching with more than 5,000 puzzles, the Puzzler app gives players the opportunity to brain train and unwind, with classic brainteasers such as crosswords and word games, alongside logic and number puzzles. Users can choose a Puzzler+ subscription offering access to all puzzles, exclusive content and ad-free gameplay, or can earn hint gems and tokens to unlock exclusive content usually reserved for subscribers.

Neil Flockhart, Managing Director of Puzzler Media, part of DC Thomson, comments: “Puzzler is synonymous in the UK with best-in-class puzzling, and to be able to bring this expertise to new markets and audiences through the Puzzler app, whilst providing a fresh challenge to our loyal fans is a momentous moment for the brand. We’re excited about our development plans and look forward to expanding the app as people play and feedback on their experience.”

The Puzzler app is the latest step in DC Thomson’s digital growth strategy for Puzzler, UK’s no.1 creator of puzzles for over 50 years. Puzzler Media became part of DC Thomson in 2005 and is currently creating over half a million puzzles each year, catering to a growing number of players across their own platforms, as well as for partners such as Virgin Media, The Times and Amazon Alexa.

Download the Puzzler app today on App Store and Google Play.