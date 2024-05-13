The bunkered Podcast has hit a monumental milestone by officially passing one million total downloads.

Launched in August 2020, the multi-award-winning podcast has further cemented itself as the No.1 golf media podcast in the UK – attracting a loyal and rapidly growing fanbase in the process – by reaching one million downloads.

With new episodes every week, The bunkered Podcast has featured guest appearances from some of the biggest names in the game, from Greg Norman, Jose Maria Olazabal and Gary Player, to Colin Montgomerie, Luke Donald and Paige Spiranac.

It is currently on a streak of 18 consecutive months of double-digit year-on-year growth and has racked up listeners in more than 150 different countries.

Bryce Ritchie, bunkered Editor, said: “Reaching one million downloads is a ringing endorsement that we’re on the right path. We’ve never moved away from our core week-to-week structure, so people know what to expect. That’s not to say we won’t change things up going forward, but our success with our audience comes from sticking to our guns and doing what we wanted to do.

“Particular kudos must go to Michael McEwan, our Deputy Editor, for his hosting duties and bringing the podcast to life on a weekly basis. Michael invests a lot of time and energy bringing in guests and deciding what we’re going to argue about.

“There is much more to come and we have plans to evolve, which we will reveal soon, but that’s all further down the line. Lastly, I’d like to thank all our guests for coming on the show, our sponsor Callaway Golf for their immense support and our regular listeners. Without our audience, we’re just talking into a void.”

Michael McEwan, bunkered Deputy Editor, added: “What started off as an innocuous lockdown discussion – ‘Maybe we could launch a podcast?’ – has quickly become the most successful brand extension in bunkered’s long history.

“There are a number of reasons for that but the biggest, I think, is because it’s made by people who have a genuine passion for golf. We might not always get things right and we seldom all agree but we have a genuine love for the sport.

“It’s incredible to see how far the podcast has come and it’s remarkable to think it has been downloaded a million times and counting. However, we see this as very much the beginning. We have, as Bryce said, big plans to expand and evolve, so watch this space.”

This milestone continues excellent momentum for the bunkered brand.

In November 2023, bunkered magazine was crowned ‘Consumer Title of the Year’ at the 2023 PPA Awards, whilst bunkered.co.uk recently completed a transformative re-platforming. This has unlocked the site’s full potential and now provides enhanced benefits for both users and advertisers.

The continued investment behind the scenes – including the expansion of the editorial team and re-platforming of the website – has resulted in users being up 50% worldwide year on year, and up 25% in the UK. April was also the best-ever month for users in bunkered.co.uk history, with the two key content pillars – golf news and equipment – up by more than 70% and 300%, respectively.

The bunkered Podcast is available on all major podcast platforms, as well as the revamped bunkered website, the go-to for golf news, gear, instruction, videos, opinions and much more.