Original 106 Achieves Record Breaking Listening Figures

Original 106 is celebrating a landmark achievement as the latest RAJAR (Radio Joint Audience Research) figures confirm the station as the market leader in the North East of Scotland.

The station’s reach and hours have increased both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, reinforcing its position as the preferred choice for local listeners.

With an impressive market share of 15.8%, DC Thomson-owned Original 106 outperforms both local commercial brands and national networks with a reach of 97,000. Listeners are tuning in longer than ever, with an industry-leading average listening time of 10.2 hours per day.

Robin Galloway, group head of presentation, expressed his excitement over the record-breaking numbers. “This is a great day for Original 106 with its best set of listening figures ever. This is testimony to the talented on-air presenters, their amazing work ethic and an unrivalled team spirit. Local radio is thriving at DC Thomson.”

Robin added: “At Original 106, our commitment to our local communities is at the core of everything we do. We pride ourselves on delivering content that is not only entertaining but also deeply relevant to the lives of our listeners. From hourly news bulletins that cover local issues to supporting regional events and initiatives, we strive to be a true reflection of the vibrant North East community.

“Our success is a testament to the strong bond we share with our audience, and we remain dedicated to serving our communities and engaging with local listeners every single day.”

Original 106 is accessible on FM, DAB, via app, and on smart speakers, ensuring that the station remains at the heart of the community.

For more information, visit www.originalfm.com