Success at the Newspaper and Magazine Awards

Our Beano and Puzzler teams were celebrating this week after their success at the 2024 Newspaper and Magazine Awards (NMAs).

Organised by the Association of Circulation Executives (ACE), the awards bring the industry together to showcase and celebrate the success stories from the previous year.

In total, DC Thomson received nominations across five categories, being shortlisted for the overall Newsstand Team of the Year as well as nominations for our news brands, The Courier, The Press and Journal and the Evening Express.

Beano won the Magazine Newsstand Campaign of The Year. To celebrate Beano’s 85th anniversary, the team developed a summer-long campaign focussed on the special birthday edition of the comic. Crammed full of kids’ favourite celebrities and a special wraparound cover featuring the likes of The King & Queen, Harry Styles and Ant & Dec it was also supported by the biggest Beano retail marketing campaign in years with vibrant and colourful point-of-sale materials, creating theatre and standing-out in stores across the country.

And the NMA for Newsstand Magazine of The Year (Children’s) was awarded to Puzzler for its Kids’ Collection, a magazine designed especially for children as a great introduction to the joy of puzzles and mental agility. Both Puzzler and Beano teams were in attendance at the ceremony in London to collect their awards (pictured above).

Speaking ahead of the awards ceremony, Neil Mackland, head of newspaper sales and marketing, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted in a number of categories at the NMAs this year. It’s particularly gratifying to see our collaborative efforts highlighted, as the DC Thomson newsstand team’s combined entry for Team of the Year showcased the exceptional teamwork and synergy across our newspapers, magazine, and Puzzler teams.

“As a small but multitalented team, we feed into various aspects of the business including editorial, advertising, radio, events and production, helping to make numerous projects a reality. Thank you to everyone who helped get us nominated”.