M&S Food joins forces with Taste of Grampian to champion local suppliers in North East

Marks and Spencer has announced that it is to partner with Aberdeen’s Taste of Grampian, taking title sponsorship position of the food and drink event when it returns to P&J Live for a third time on June 1st.

The ‘north-east of Scotland’s favourite indoor foodie experience’ is an annual one-day consumer event organised by DC Thomson events, which has attracted more than 10,000 people through its doors in previous years.

Celebrity chef, author and TV personality Nadiya Hussain MBE, who rose to fame after winning the sixth series of BBC’s The Great British Bake Off in 2015, will headline Taste of Grampian for 2024, alongside a strong line-up of Scottish and local chefs, with fantastic tasting experiences. A host of crafters and food and drink producers will be selling their products and sharing their brand stories, too.

The event – held in partnership with ANM Group – gives attendees the chance to sample and buy the flavours of the region with produce, street vendors, artisan delicacies, fresh food, baking and drinks – all under one roof.

Expanding on its existing presence at the Royal Highland Show, M&S Food will be showcasing its links to local suppliers, food quality and animal welfare.

Sharry Cramond, M&S Food marketing director, said: “Taste of Grampian and M&S make a wonderful partnership because so many of our long-standing suppliers are based here – whether it’s slow-baked crumbly shortbread from Aberlour, great quality mackerel from Fraserburgh, velvety soft smoked salmon from Buckie or our exclusive blend of porridge oats from Banff.

“We know how passionate our customers across the whole UK are about food from Grampian and M&S is proud of the support we provide to suppliers of all sizes across the region.

“So we can’t wait to come to Taste of Grampian and showcase food from our north-east producers that are already championing great quality, value and innovation.”