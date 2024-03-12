DC Thomson: home of trusted media brands

Today’s rapidly changing technologies are constantly revolutionising the way we communicate with one another. We exchange information more quickly and efficiently now than ever before.

But at the same time, new platforms have given rise to disinformation.

This is why it’s never been more important to use only sources of information that have proven to be trustworthy and reliable.

DC Thomson is one of them.

Why advertisers and audiences turn to DC Thomson:

We’re deeply rooted in local communities

Many DC Thomson brands have been around for years – we’re talking decades and even centuries, in some cases. The Press and Journal, for example, marked its 275th anniversary in 2023, making it Scotland’s oldest newspaper.

Like other beloved DC Thomson brands, its longevity is testament to its local knowledge and its commitment to serve its audience.

This has led to journalism that has earned accolades like Scotland’s Newspaper of the Year and the best-selling regional daily in the UK. It’s no wonder it’s become an integral part of the lives of local people.

2. Our brands are known and loved

Some DC Thomson brands hold a special place in people’s hearts, like Beano. The world’s longest-running weekly comic has been entertaining kids of all ages since 1938.

Aside from delivering laughter, Dennis and his ragtag group of friends have been helping children to improve their vocabulary and develop their reading skills.

The People’s Friend, the longest running women’s weekly magazine in the world, is another beloved DC Thomson title. Devoted to quality fiction, it has lived up to its name by giving its readers good cheer, comfort and companionship through wars, disasters and social upheavals.

For DC Thomson, informing audiences is just as important as delighting and inspiring them in their everyday lives.

3. We’re adapting and evolving with our audiences

Though many DC Thomson brands have been around for generations, they never stay the same. They’re constantly adapting and evolving in line with their audiences.

This is why from our roots in publishing newspapers and magazines, DC Thomson has expanded to include other forms of media like radio and TV as well as events and digital technology.