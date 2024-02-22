Why utilising all of DC Thomson media options gives you value for money

In today’s fast-paced digital age, effective communication with customers demands a strategic and comprehensive approach. DC Thomson recognises the importance of reaching a broad audience through various media options, offering advertisers unparalleled value for their investment.

Understanding m ultichannel a dvertisin g

Different channels represent unique avenues for communication. Whether it’s social media, print adverts, digital promotions or radio broadcasts, each channel plays a vital role in engaging diverse customer preferences. A successful marketing campaign combines these channels,

Advantages of m ultichannel m arketing

There are lots of advantages to multichannel marketing. Firstly, it allows advertisers to connect with customers through their preferred channels, be it print, digital or radio.

With DC Thomson’s strong local audience and trusted reputation across various platforms, we provide an excellent opportunity to engage directly with local customers.

Moreover, a multichannel approach expands the reach, potentially introducing businesses to new customers who may not have encountered them before. This aligns with the industry’s ‘rule of seven,’ emphasising that a customer needs exposure to a brand at least seven times before making a purchase decision.

By reaching customers on multiple channels simultaneously, advertisers can significantly influence their buying behaviour.

Tap into DC Thomson’s m edia c hannels

DC Thomson offers a diverse range of brands for advertising, including The Press and Journal, The Courier, The Sunday Post, The Scots Magazine, The People’s Friend, MyWeekly, Kingdom FM and Original 106FM.

The synergy of these media options ensures advertisers can craft a truly effective and far-reaching advertising campaign.

While other media outlets might offer lower costs, DC Thomson offers value se on the power of repetition and diverse platforms, ultimately achieving unmatched visibility and success for their campaigns.

Our account managers are also trained to make this easy, helping to connect advertisers with the right opportunities across the DC Thomson portfolio.