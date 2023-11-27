Today, there are many different ways to talk to your customers and an effective marketing strategy will take advantage of all those different communication channels. Here’s what you need to know.

W hat do we mean by different channels ?

Essentially, by channel we mean a method of communicating to your customers. That could be social media, print adverts, digital adverts, newsletters, direct mail, SEO optimised websites, online articles and more.

The best marketing or advertising campaigns combines several different channels to achieve their overall goal.

Advantages of us in g different channels in marketing

You can talk to your customers where they’re most comfortable , via their preferred channel. That might be print adverts, digital adverts or branded content stories, depending on your customer. You can speak to local customers on different platforms . We have a strong local audience with a trusted reputation, including print, digital and radio audiences, to help you speak directly to customers. You might find new customers. A multichannel approach can increase your reach. Using a different channel from your norm could help you reach customers who may not have heard of you before. The industry often refers to the ‘rule of seven’ , meaning that a customer has to see your brand an average of seven times before they’ll make a purchase. Reaching customers on multiple channels at the same time could help nudge them closer to buying. You can benefit from the power of repetition . The old phrase ‘repetition builds reputation’ is still true, with research showing that regular advertising boosts ad recall and brand awareness, putting your business top of mind when a customer is ready to buy.

Take advantage of DC Thomson’s media channels

With DC Thomson, you can utilise multiple media channels AND tap into the trust we’ve built with local clients to build a really effective advertising campaign.

Indeed, The Institute of Practitioners in Advertising reports that advertisers using multiple platforms, in newsbrands specifically, have reported market share increases of 87% and profit increases of 144% compared with non-users of news brands.

DC Thomson offers a range of brands to advertise in, including The Press and Journal, The Courier, The Sunday Post, The Scots Magazine, The People’s Friend, MyWeekly, Kingdom FM and Original 106FM.