DC Thomson partners with Canopy Media for inserts sales

DC Thomson has appointed Canopy Media to exclusively represent its portfolio of newspapers and magazines for national inserts.

Earlier this year, Canopy commenced the sale of inserts, display and classified space in The People’s Friend, The People’s Friend Specials, The People’s Friend Pocket Novels, My Weekly, My Weekly Specials, My Weekly Pocket Novels and This England as well as inserts into The Scots Magazine.

From August 17, Canopy will also take over sales of national inserts for DC Thomson newsbrands The Press and Journal, The Courier, Aberdeen Evening Express, Dundee Evening Telegraph and The Sunday Post.

The partnership follows the success of Canopy’s existing long-term partnerships with other key partners, which include The Independent, The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph, Reach PLC, Hearst, Future plc, The Spectator, HELLO! Magazine, Snack Media and Silversurfers.

Commenting on the partnership, DC Thomson’s head of national sales, Gillean McLaren, said: “By partnering with Canopy, we’re making it easier than ever before for advertisers to reach the loyal readers of our much-loved titles. As a company, we are constantly looking at how we can grow and develop our business, and working with partners like Canopy is very much part of our ongoing transformation.”

Chris Grey, Chief Executive Officer at Canopy, added: “We’re delighted to partner with DC Thomson as we look to grow revenues for their brands. The opportunity is out there, you just have to have the scale, reach and expertise to find it.”