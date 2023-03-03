New leadership for newsrooms in Aberdeen and the North

DC Thomson has announced the appointment of Craig Walker as editor, Aberdeen and the North, with responsibility for leading The Press and Journal and Evening Express.

Craig has been with the Evening Express for almost twenty years and has been a key part in the evolution of newsrooms in Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin. He takes command of the P&J as it celebrates its 275th year.

Tom Miller, DC Thomson’s chief transformation officer said: “No-one is more knowledgeable and passionate about the region than Craig. He is exceptionally well-placed to progress our transformation, leading our talented teams with a focus on serving and representing our local communities with an expanded remit as editor of the P&J.”

Craig Walker said: “I grew up with the Evening Express and P&J and I have been a proud member of this team for 19 years. It’s a great privilege to now be asked to lead these titles into their next phase of transformation.

“In recent years we’ve all come together to change not only the newsroom, but also our culture, as we continue to evolve our ways of working and how we serve our communities. I feel strongly that my role is to help colleagues be as good as they can be, to create the right environment for everyone to thrive and for us to continue with our successes in digital and print.”