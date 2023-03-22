DC Thomson receives four nominations at the 2023 ACE NMAs

DC Thomson has been shortlisted four times across three categories at the 2023 Newspaper and Magazine Awards (ACE NMAs).

The NMAs give the publishing industry the opportunity to come together, showcase and celebrate the many success stories that have emerged in the last 12 months.

This year sees Puzzler Magazine shortlisted for ‘Newsstand Magazine of the Year – General Interest’.

Puzzler’s head of innovation, Shameem Begg, said: “We are delighted to have our 50-year-old Puzzler mag shortlisted as a finalist in this year’s NMAs. As the UK’s first ever puzzle magazine, it’s wonderful for Puzzler to be recognised and a testament to its quality content that it continues to innovate, entertain and attract new audiences after five whole decades. Congratulations to all the finalists!”

Both The Press & Journal and Evening Express are shortlisted in a brand-new category, ‘Newspaper Newsstand Campaign of the Year’. This award is for the newspaper that has excelled in engaging with their audience and added genuine value to the market. The Press & Journal has been nominated for its ‘Win a £90,000 Lodge Campaign, while the Evening Express is recognised for ‘The EscapEE’.

The P&J’s campaign saw the £90,000 lodge provided by Riverview Holiday Park draw in thousands of entries and huge attendance at a gala day where the winner was announced for the title’s largest ever giveaway. The winner took ownership of the lodge at the gala and then and was ready to move in that day.

The EscapEE ran in the Evening Express and provided lots of fun and massive interest across our evening title and Original 106 Radio. The competition works as an exciting and unique manhunt, where audiences seek out “The EscapEE” to claim different cash prizes. The main objectives were to encourage readers of the newspaper to also become listeners to the radio station and vice versa.

DC Thomson is nominated for ‘Newsstand Team of the Year’, an award that recognises the team that has demonstrated consistent high performance and delivered great results across campaigns, challenges, initiatives, projects or strategies.

Neil Mackland, head of newspaper sales and marketing, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted in a number of categories at the NMAs this year. It’s a great achievement to be recognised as a finalist in the ‘Newsstand Team of the Year’. As a small but multitalented team, we feed into various aspects of the business including editorial, advertising, radio, events and production, helping to make numerous projects a reality.

“We’re up against some stiff competition for ‘Campaign of the Year’ but both the Evening Express and P&J campaigns had massive reader engagement and generated huge revenue for our commercial team. Congratulations to all the nominees and everyone who helped get us nominated!”

The awards ceremony takes place on May 18th 2023 at the London Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square, London.

The full shortlist is available here.