DC Thomson announces new national news brand roles

As part of DC Thomson’s ongoing transformation, the media organisation has this week announced two senior appointments in newly-created news brand roles. Dave Lord has been confirmed as editor (national) and Jayne Savva becomes editor (features).

As editor (national), Dave will take the helm at The Sunday Post and will also lead politics coverage across all of DC Thomson’s news brands. For over 20 years, Dave has served in various roles at the company including chief reporter, news editor and deputy editor of The Courier and – most recently – editor of the Evening Telegraph.

In her new role, Jayne Savva will take responsibility for features output across all of DC Thomson’s print and digital news products. Jayne joined The Sunday Post as features editor in 2018 and since November 2019 has worked as deputy editor (features). She was previously features editor at Best magazine and deputy features editor at the Daily Record.

Outgoing Sunday Post editor Jim Wilson will remain at the title, moving to the role of contributing editor allowing him to also pursue opportunities outside of DC Thomson.

Dave Lord said: “To say I am proud to be taking on this role would be a mammoth understatement.

“The Sunday Post is an institution – and a much-loved one at that. I can’t wait to get started – to build upon the brand’s amazing heritage while ensuring it remains at the cutting edge of UK journalism.

“Over the last two years I have been heavily involved in DC Thomson’s digital transformation and have learnt so much. In my many years in various editorial management roles I have built extensive experience and expertise in delivering content that really benefits audiences and that is something I am keen to further develop in this new role.

“It is also an honour to be at the forefront of delivering the very best politics coverage to DC Thomson audiences across all our news brands.

“Our politics reporters already produce an astonishing array of quality content, from podcasts to regular exclusives. I look forward to helping us build on that, to ensure we really deliver the kind of content that not only informs our audiences, but also engages and entertains them in meaningful, relevant and innovative ways.”

Jayne Savva said: “It has been a hugely rewarding experience working with The Sunday Post, where features have been integral to building its reputation as one of Scotland’s most trusted and respected newspapers.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to continue this close relationship, while also getting to know and work with our talented writers, editors, production teams and digital creatives across Scotland.

“Above all, I have a passion for telling stories that matter most to our readers and I am looking forward to developing our digital platforms to discover new and innovative ways we can bring these stories to life.

“It is exciting to see features placed front and centre of the future vision of our news brands. I see this as a valuable opportunity to build a creative and collaborative team, who can work together to produce journalism that will inspire, inform and delight our audiences.”

Tom Miller, DC Thomson’s chief transformation officer said: “Dave has a deep understanding of his audiences and how to best serve print and digital packages with an intelligent mix of humour, analysis, visualisation and news. His appointment puts The Sunday Post in a fantastic place to continue its reporting, investigations and tireless campaigning nationally while also becoming a part of our journey to grow digital subscription revenues.

“Jayne’s work at The Sunday Post, and in particular on the award-winning P.S. Magazine, puts us in a strong position to explore new growth opportunities. Jayne will be supported by a team that spans Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee, and be key in leading a creative and inspired team of writers that can push boundaries and delight our readers with features that are challenging, entertaining and set us apart from our competition.”

“We are delighted Jim Wilson will remain as contributing editor of The Sunday Post. Under his leadership, The Post’s campaigning journalism has been recognised at UK and Scottish press awards where, most recently, the title was named Sunday Newspaper of the Year in 2022.”

Earlier this month, Craig Walker was appointed as editor Aberdeen and the North with responsibility for leading The Press and Journal.