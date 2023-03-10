bunkered celebrates 200th issue with increase in magazine investment and UK distribution

bunkered this week celebrates the 200th issue of its print magazine. First launched in 1995, the magazine is set for a bumper 2023 as it increases in frequency and gains more retail distribution across the UK.

Golf fans can now enjoy ten issues of bunkered a year – up from eight – alongside additional supplements and selected bookazines at newsstand. The magazine has also been redesigned to a new, more compact size.

Alongside print investment, retail distribution for bunkered has increased since January 2023 to more than 200 additional Tesco, Waitrose and WH Smith stores across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie commented, “bunkered is nothing without its loyal readers and that will never change. I am well aware – and immensely proud – that many of our subscribers have an even longer association with the magazine than me, and that makes publishing issue No.200 even more special for us.

“In recent years, we have expanded beyond the page to create hugely successful and fast-growing digital platforms. We have exciting and ambitious plans to expand our digital footprint on all fronts in the coming months and years but our magazine remains a critical cornerstone of our business.

“This is an incredibly exciting time in the history of our brand and we are excited to see where the next 200 issues take us.”

bunkered magazine was launched in 1995 and is now supplemented by an authoritative digital network centred around bunkered.co.uk, highly engaged social media platforms, a fast-growing YouTube channel, live events and a multi-award-winning podcast.

