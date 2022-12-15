DC Thomson shortlisted for 15 awards at the UK Regional Press Awards

DC Thomson is celebrating the end of 2022 with an incredible 15 nominations at the UK Regional Press Awards.

The Courier, The Press and Journal, Evening Telegraph and Evening Express have been shortlisted across a number of categories, and several members of the editorial team have also been recognised with individual nominations.

Dale Haslam, part of the newsroom’s content development team, has been shortlisted for Daily Reporter of the Year for impact investigations such as Gangster Granny and a series on cyber fraud.

The data journalism team, led by Lesley-Anne Kelly, received three of the eight shortlisted nominations in the Digital Initiative category with nods for their analysis of baby name trends, NHS waiting times tracker and a project mapping local victims of WW1, while The Press & Journal’s football show, Highland League Weekly, has been nominated in the same category.

The Courier’s Alan Temple has been nominated for Sports Journalist of the Year, for a series of articles produced in light of the controversial signing of footballer David Goodwillie at Raith Rovers.

Alex Watson, head of comment for the Press and Journal, and fellow P&J columnists Catherine Deveney and Kerry Hudson are shortlisted for Columnist of the Year, and Ellie House received a nomination for Features Writer of the Year.

Staff photographers Mhairi Edwards and Steve MacDougall are each nominated for Photographer of the Year for their work across all titles.

The Big Food Appeal, a campaign organised by the Press and Journal, Evening Express and Original 106 to tackle food poverty, is shortlisted for Campaign of the Year.

DC Thomson has been nominated for News Brand of the Year and News Website of the Year following the digital transformation which saw the daily news brands hit the milestone 25,000 paid subscribers earlier this year.

Tom Miller, chief transformation officer said: “With DC Thomson’s ongoing transformation, we are learning more about our readers, their needs and mindsets with every day that passes.

“There is much to be proud of, and these nominations are testament to the immense effort that our writers and photographers put into blending insight with creativity to produce outstanding journalism every day.”

The full shortlist is available here.