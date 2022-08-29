Brightsolid launches tailored cybersecurity service

Leading managed hybrid cloud service provider Brightsolid has launched its first Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, a cybersecurity product tailored specifically for organisations in Scotland and the north of England.

Owned by DC Thomson, with offices and data centres in Dundee and Aberdeen, Brightsolid has been delivering managed services to the UK private and public sector for 25 years. It identified a need for a cybersecurity product tailored to its market, offering proactive protection against threats without overly restrictive fees.

Brightsolid’s MDR equips organisations with an experienced in-house Security Operations Centre (SOC) team to monitor and secure infrastructure 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and shield organisations from malicious threats and activities.

The SOC team undertakes threat intelligence, case development, threat hunting, incident containment and remediation activities. The service also includes incident response capabilities, triage analysis and guidance on mitigating priority and complex incidents.

Brightsolid’s MDR has been built to provide protection against common, advanced and evolving threats with a best-in-class cybersecurity portfolio. Industry-leading Microsoft platforms Sentinel and Defender are structured alongside Brightsolid’s SOC for a multi-layered approach that builds comprehensive and in-depth security, while supporting long-term cybersecurity strategies.

Elaine Maddison, CEO of Brightsolid says: “We’ve all read about the high-profile victims of cyber-attacks but companies seeking MDR services have found that the products on offer tended to be expensive and variable in quality.

“There wasn’t a product in the market that we were happy would protect our customers for a cost that made sense, so we’ve spent the last year developing our own. We’ve combined the best people with the best technology to bring our MDR to the market but we’re not going to charge a premium for the service.

“Every organisation is a potential victim, and time lost understanding and prioritising alerts can lead to significant financial and reputational damage. It’s important that, whatever an organisation’s size, they can have the reassurance that they are protected from threats.”