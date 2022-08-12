Beano partnerships helping kids navigate modern life

The team at Beano have brought their expertise in communicating to kids and engaging with them to two partnerships this summer, to help young people manage money and stay safe online.

In late July, international footballer and author Marcus Rashford became guest editor of the world’s longest running comic. As well as appearing on the cover, Marcus penned the editor’s letter and featured in strips across the magazine.

The guest editorship is part of NatWest’s financial education programme Thrive, which the bank launched with the footballer earlier this year to improve money confidence in young people.

20p from the sale of every comic will also be donated to the Marcus Rashford Book Club, created in partnership with the National Literacy Trust and Macmillan Children’s Books.

The front cover of the special Beano sees Marcus in cartoon form wearing a Beano Editor’s t-shirt, with Dennis and Minnie either side of him. Marcus also appears with The Bash Street Kids, Billy Whizz and Bananaman and even creates his own prank as part of Harsha’s Prank Academy.

In Marcus’ editor’s letter, he told readers: “My favourite thing about Beano is how the comic brings together all sorts of different children. Instead of our differences dividing us, we embrace them here, and we find strength in them. We should be celebrating all things that make each of us unique.”

Then, in early August, to help parents learn how to support and educate their children on safe phone usage, Beano partnered with EE in a licensed promotional partnership to launch a specially created Beano comic strip starring iconic characters.

In the strip, Mrs Menace and Dennis showcased the potential perils of the online world, and provided parents with tips to ensure their kids stay safe and are kind online.

The comic strip shows Dennis picking up his first phone before getting into some characteristic scrapes by making prank calls, uploading a video of his cousin Minnie without her consent and downloading age-inappropriate apps – all of which can occur without the correct guidance.

Beano Studios’ franchise planning and partnerships director, Vanessa Andreis, developed the partnerships with NatWest and EE. She said: “Our work with NatWest is a first of its kind, combining both Beano’s ability to engage families through the bespoke strip and presence across the many brand touchpoints. This special issue is just the start of our partnership with much more fun to come.

“Likewise, the EE campaign harnesses Beano’s multi-generational appeal and decades of engaging and communicating to kids to deliver essential tips and tricks about the online world to families. We look forward to seeing the campaign across the UK and are proud to be part of this very worthwhile initiative”

To see more about the NatWest and Beano collaboration, visit Beano.com/Marcus

To find out more about the EE and Beano campaign and see the comic strip, visit ee.co.uk/beano