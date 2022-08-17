110% Gaming powers up for 100th issue

110% Gaming, the UK’s biggest dedicated multi-platform gaming magazine for children, reaches a major milestone this week as it publishes its 100th edition.

The award-winning DC Thomson title was launched in October 2014 and has since sold over two million copies worldwide.

To mark the occasion, this month’s issue (published on August 17) comes packaged in a special edition card box containing 12 gamer goodies inside, and counts down the top 100 gaming legends of all time, as chosen by the 110% Gaming team.

Sarah-Jane Crawford, content editor of 110% Gaming, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have reached this milestone. Our goal has always been to provide a magazine that children find fun, informative and up-to-the-minute.

“We’re always striving to celebrate and promote the positivity of children’s gaming, especially in terms of supporting imaginative development, positive mental health, storytelling, and creativity.

“This is especially important, considering the difficult time children and families have endured in recent years. Knowing that kids are finding such enjoyment in 110% Gaming makes us very thankful.

“The fact that a print edition of a digital medium has done so well might sound surprising, but feedback from our readers shows that they love having the mag open to refer to whilst playing their games, which makes so much sense!”

Gareth Whelan, Head of Children’s Publishing, said: “As someone who launched this title as editor back in 2014, I’m delighted that it continues to appeal to kids and their parents in the UK and beyond.

“Gaming has continued to grow in popularity since the launch and the magazine has evolved its content over the years to reflect the rising popularity of YouTubers and female gamers as well as the diversification of gaming platforms.

“There remains great potential to grow the brand further and I look forward to seeing how that growth develops as we move forward.”

110% Gaming has been going from strength to strength with an average sale over the last 12 issues of over 21,000. In 2021 it was named Consumer Magazine of the Year at the Scottish PPA awards. In the last financial year retail sales values significantly outperformed the sector.