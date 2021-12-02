Pure Radio welcomes new presenters

Pure Radio, the station by Scots, for Scots, unveils a new look to weekday afternoons and evenings, as well as weekend mornings with new presenters joining the rapidly-expanding channel.

Stuart McCully, well known to Aberdonians from his show on Original 106, has taken up residency in the weekday 4pm to 8pm slot. Meanwhile, Fraser Thomson joins Pure from the Greatest Hits Network and entertains listeners from 1pm to 4pm, Monday to Friday. Ross Turnbull, who has won fans from his stints filling in around the Pure schedule is given his own show in a new slot for the station; weekend mornings 7am to 10am.

Having launched just under two years ago across central Scotland, the DC Thomson-owned station has taken the country by storm, recently expanding in August to Aberdeenshire.

Robin Galloway, Group Head of Presentation and presenter of Pure’s weekday breakfast show, said: “While other stations are becoming more and more formulaic and radio-by-numbers, we’re keeping things fresh for our listeners. We’re proud to be doing things differently and that includes looking around Scotland for talent ready to be given the chance to properly shine.

“With McCully, Fraser and Ross we’ve got some of the hardest working guys ever to have sat in front of a mic and each one of them has got the cheeky streak of irreverence that makes Pure what it is.

“We make no secret of the fact that the music that we play has a heavy emphasis on home-grown artists like Gerry Cinnamon, Lewis Capaldi, Simple Minds, Eurythmics and Deacon Blue. It makes sense that we champion home-grown talent in the studio too and that’s why we’re so proud to be welcoming our new presenters to join the Pure family.”

Stuart McCully’s show is weekdays 4pm to 8pm and Fraser Thomson can be heard weekday afternoons, 1pm-4pm, from the same day. Ross Turnbull’s weekend show is every Saturday and Sunday morning (7am-10am) from December 4.

Tune into Pure Radio through the app, online at pureradioscotland.com, or on smart speakers.

Left to right: Stuart McCully, Fraser Thomson and Ross Turnbull.