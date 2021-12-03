DC Thomson scoops five awards at Scottish PPA’s

DC Thomson scooped awards in five categories in this year’s Scottish PPA Awards.

The ceremony in Glasgow saw Beano win Media Brand of the Year as a result of “an impressive range of innovative brand extensions and activities which helped to deliver a great commercial performance”.

Consumer Publication of the Year went to 110% Gaming for its strong brand identity and understanding of target audience, with The Scots Magazine being highly commended for the same category and winning Social Influencer of the Year in recognition of its social media response to changes brought on by the pandemic.

Animal Planet collected the prize for Sustainability Initiative of the Year following collaboration with external organisations and charities, alongside impressive consideration towards both audience experience and environmental impact.

The People’s Friend’s podcast ‘Reading between the Lines’ won Podcast of the Year with judges describing the show as “charming, enthralling, fun and lively”. The category had no shortlist this year which created great suspense for nominees.

Maria Welch, Head of Magazine Publishing at DC Thomson Media, said: “I’m delighted with the results of this year’s PPA Scotland Awards which recognise such a range of achievements.

“The breadth of awards received from sustainability to social media influence, showcases the diversity of our portfolio and a commitment to honouring our much-loved brands while continuously moving forward. The recognition of our teams and their efforts throughout the past year is thoroughly deserved.”

See the full list of results alongside the judges’ comments here.