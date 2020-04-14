DC Thomson is closely monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the impact it is having. We are doing all we can to ensure we are able to continue to provide services for our consumers whilst also protecting our people and the public. The health, wellbeing and safety of our employees, customers and our wider stakeholder community is of our highest priority and we continue to follow guidance and advice from the Scottish and UK Governments, the NHS and the World Health Organisation.

We have been pro-active and measured in our approach and continue to take actions in line with Government guidance.

We appreciate your understanding and co-operation during this period and would like to reassure all customers and partners that we continue to monitor the situation closely. We will keep you informed of any changes to our plans as the situation develops.

If you require any additional information or have any questions in relation to any of the above, then please don’t hesitate to contact us at

communications@dcthomson.co.uk