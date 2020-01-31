Beano Guinness World Record comic strip unveiled in V&A Dundee

The much-anticipated winning comic strip of the Beano Guinness World Record ’Finish the Comic Strip’ competition has been unveiled in the Thomson Learning Centre at V&A Dundee.

Prize winner ten-year-old Louise Taylor from Newport-on-Tay, across the water from V&A Dundee, watched the museum emerge at the waterfront from her bedroom window and was inspired to enter the competition.

Louise and her mum, Kathryn, visited Beano HQ at Meadowside, Dundee to work with the Beano team on the strip, which is based on her original competition entry.

Mike Stirling, Editorial Director of Beano Studios and Global Ambassador for Dundee said, “Louise visited us in Beano Studios and led an editorial conference where she quickly proved her winning entry was indicative of her amazing creative skills. We couldn’t believe it when Louise revealed she’d actually watched V&A Dundee grow from her own bedroom window.

“This grew into a brilliant Beano comic strip story, illustrated by Nigel Parkinson, our star artist. I hope everyone enjoys reading Louise’s story for years to come – it’s another awesome reason for folks to visit V&A Dundee.”

Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief at Guinness World Records, said: “As a records adjudicator and a Dundonian, I’m honoured to have worked alongside our friends at Beano to make Louise’s vision become a reality. It just goes to show the power of creative and inventive thinking, and how we should all indulge our inner artist. I can’t wait to get back to the V&A Dundee to see Louise’s mirror for myself. I’m sure it will be Officially Amazing!”

Visitors to V&A Dundee’s opening weekend 3D Festival in September 2018 were challenged to complete a bespoke eight-page V&A Dundee-inspired comic strip, starring beloved Beano characters including Dennis and Gnasher, Minnie the Minx and The Bash Street Kids.

The iconic British children’s entertainment brand received almost 800 entries in the competition, in a bid to achieve the Guinness World Record title for largest ‘Finish the Comic Strip’ competition.

In the comic strip, pupils of Bash Street School were invited to the opening of V&A Dundee, where they met the museum’s architect Kengo Kuma and Director Philip Long.

The final panel challenged entrants to draw something they think should be on display in V&A Dundee. Louise’s winning comic strip designed a mirror which made anyone look like V&A Dundee’s striking exterior, with its horizontal lines and leaning walls.

The winning entry was personally chosen by Philip Long, Director of Scotland’s first design museum, from the hundreds of entries received.

The completed strip also features a guest appearance from long-time Beano fan and fashion designer Eunice Olumide MBE, who is also one of the museum’s Design Champions, modelling a unique V&A Dundee-styled dress.

Eunice Olumide MBE said: “I am thrilled to be featured in a Beano comic strip inspired by Louise’s amazing young imagination and now on show in Scotland’s first design museum.

“It was brilliant to meet her and hear more about how Beano and V&A Dundee have both inspired her creativity.”

Philip Long, Director of V&A Dundee, said: “The opening of V&A Dundee was an incredible moment and we were so proud to work with Beano and everyone at DC Thomson to achieve a new Guinness World Record.

“Louise’s idea for mirrors which turn people into the shape of V&A Dundee was the clear winner. It perfectly fits the humour and mischief of Beano, and it’s very fitting that a new Beano comic strip inspired by her design idea is now on display in our museum.”

The finished comic strip is now on display in The Thomson Learning Centre in V&A Dundee and can be seen at the museum’s next Young People’s Design Day on Saturday 8 February.