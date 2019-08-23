DC Thomson Media announce David Clegg as new Editor of The Courier

Following the announcement that current Editor, Catriona MacInnes, is retiring, DC Thomson Media has appointed David Clegg to the role and he will take up the position in the Autumn.

David will be re-joining the business having previously worked for the media organisation as Political Editor at The Courier, leaving in 2012.

Richard Neville, Head of Newspapers at DC Thomson Media, said, “We’re delighted to have David joining us as Editor of The Courier. He is one of the stars of Scottish journalism and has a proven track record in both regional and national newspapers. He will be a fantastic leader for the The Courier team and will bring a new perspective to a title he knows very well.”

David will join DC Thomson Media in October, from his current position as Assistant Editor of the Daily Record. David was named Journalist of the Year at the Scottish Press Awards in April this year and has previously been awarded the Political Journalist of the Year title four times.

Speaking of the appointment, David said, “I am delighted to be ‘coming home’ to DC Thomson Media at such an exciting time for business and the wider Courier Country.

“I cannot wait to get back to work with the talented team at The Courier and play my part in telling the region’s fantastic story.”

Catriona MacInnes, current Editor of The Courier, said, “I’m delighted to be passing the baton to an esteemed former colleague. David has a great knowledge of the paper and its readers, and I’m confident he will be a great leader of a great team.”

