Brightsolid further strengthens client focus with new Client Engagement Manager

Brightsolid, the Scottish managed hybrid cloud services company, has appointed a new client engagement manager to further strengthen the company’s client focus and support sales and client acquisition operations.

Danni Croan, who brings 25 years of sales experience, has previously held positions at BT and CGI, where she focused on securing new business and supporting clients within the public sector.

With 12 years of experience working in IT business development across Scotland and Australia, Danni has operated in a wide variety of account and project management roles, specialising in cloud computing, disaster recovery and business continuity. Her focus will now be placed upon growing Brightsolid’s client portfolio, particularly with governmental departments and organisations.

Malcolm Smith, chief sales officer at Brightsolid, said: “We’re continuing to strengthen our advisory and managed services for businesses looking to drive business value from cloud environments. We’ve seen an increase in public sector organisations modernising their hosting strategies and our ability to consult and offer services, including hybrid and public cloud, will support their digital transformation.

“Danni’s experience in IT sales and cloud computing, combined with her understanding of the public sector will be pivotal for Brightsolid’s strategy as we aim to grow our portfolio and strengthen business relationships. She will provide a great boost to our team and play a crucial role in the acquisition and retention of clients.”

Danni added: “I’m delighted to be given the responsibility of growing the client portfolio of a business which offers such comprehensive managed hybrid cloud services. My aim is to provide our clients with cost appropriate and future-proof managed cloud solutions to ensure that they discover the full benefits of our service offering.

“The opportunity to influence the trajectory of a privately-owned Scottish company was a great attraction towards Brightsolid. Having worked within a similar business environment in Australia, I believe my skills and experience will allow me to contribute greatly within the role. I pride myself on developing good business relationships and client rapport and look forward to implementing this approach to help bolster Brightsolid’s growth strategy and the of our clients.”