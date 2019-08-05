Brightsolid announced as cloud services supplier for Scottish Government

Brightsolid, the Scottish colocation and cloud solutions company, has been named as an approved supplier for the Scottish Government’s cloud services framework.

From 1st August the tech firm will provide its full range of cloud services to support government organisations in Scotland with their digital strategies.

The cloud services framework replaces the former hosting services framework, which expired in May 2019. As a supplier of the previous framework, Brightsolid has extensive experience in providing government and public sector organisations with cloud hosting services.

Under the new two-year framework which can extend to four years – as there is the option to extend twice for further one-year periods – Brightsolid will offer enterprise, private, public and hybrid cloud solutions and associated services, working collaboratively with organisations to meet their IT needs.

Elaine Maddison, CEO at Brightsolid, said: “We are pleased to offer our continued support to the Scottish Government following three years of successfully working with Scottish public sector organisations under the hosting services framework. The strong portfolio of cloud services we offer customers provides them with future-proof infrastructures to support digital transformation whilst considering the long-term financial implications – a testament to the feedback we have since received.”

“Often, there are more hurdles for public sector organisations to overcome than their private equivalent – whether restricted by the supply chain, cost or security. Therefore, our ability to offer a variety of cloud solutions, including hybrid cloud, fits extremely well within this sector, as it offers a balance of performance and cost optimisation. The hybrid approach also allows businesses to use the right cloud for the right workload, combining on-premise, colocation and cloud provider solutions from Brightsolid and our market leading partners, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.”

Malcolm Smith, chief sales officer at Brightsolid, added: “Brightsolid provides cloud services to a wide range of government organisations and has significant experience in supporting this sector with digitalisation. Our place on the former hosting services framework enabled us to establish long-term customer relationships with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils. The Scottish Procurement cloud services framework will enable us to offer real business benefits to public sector organisations under the protective umbrella of the framework and will continue to enhance our experience and customer portfolio in this area.”