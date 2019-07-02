Brightsolid named as GCloud 11 supplier for third consecutive year

Brightsolid, the Scottish colocation and cloud solutions company, has been announced as an approved GCloud 11 supplier by the UK Government. This marks the third consecutive year that the company has been included in the framework.

As of today (2nd July), the tech firm will provide its full range of cloud solutions to support government organisations in Scotland in their migration to the cloud.

As part of the hosting category within the framework, Brightsolid will offer clients enterprise, private and public cloud solutions through the framework, working collaboratively with them to meet their IT needs. The firm will showcase multi and hybrid clouds as simpler solutions, providing organisations with flexibility and agility throughout the transition, under the streamlined GCloud 11 procurement process.

Vicky Glynn, product manager at Brightsolid, said: “The GCloud framework is perfect for organisations looking to adopt multi or hybrid cloud solutions. For public sector organisations in Scotland it combines the benefits of ‘shopping local’, having data near to their users and having experienced support to embrace and optimise their infrastructure with solutions from Brightsolid and our market leading partners including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, VMware and Veeam.”

Malcolm Smith, chief sales officer at Brightsolid, added: “Continuing to be part of the GCloud framework provides a win-win scenario for all parties involved. Organisations who purchase through the framework are afforded financial and regulatory protection, and those who sell through it can experience a faster and more agile tender process. Brightsolid provides cloud services to a wide range of government organisations and has significant experience in supporting their digital transformation. GCloud 11 allows us to deliver cloud solutions which offer real business benefits to Scottish public sector organisations under the protective umbrella of the framework.”