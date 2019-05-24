Brightsolid Partners with RingCentral to Bring Unified Communications Cloud Solutions to its Scottish Enterprise Customers

Brightsolid, a Scottish colocation and cloud solutions company, has partnered with RingCentral UK, Ltd., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact centre solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), to deliver RingCentral’s market leading enterprise cloud communications solutions alongside its own products to its Scottish customer base.

The agreement establishes a new capability for Brightsolid, which has to date focused on providing colocation services, managed cloud solutions, and consultancy. The move has resulted from extensive analysis by Brightsolid, which identified a market opportunity where clients are looking for a broad range of technology that can grow as they grow. With an increased desire from employees to work more flexibly—and, in many cases, on the go—Brightsolid wanted to offer its customers a reliable communications solution that would drive greater productivity. This means that when staff are working, they can be contacted using their business identity, whether by instant message, phone, or video.

RingCentral’s open cloud platform enables deep integrations with other leading cloud business applications, such as Microsoft Office 365, Google G Suite, and Salesforce. These integration capabilities ensure that organisations can leverage RingCentral in the other business apps they use on a daily basis, enabling seamless workflows.

Elaine Maddison, CEO of Brightsolid, commented: “RingCentral has a strong product portfolio and has made a significant splash in the unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market in a short period of time. As our customers adopt cloud solutions that allow them to innovate, they are recognising how they collaborate and communicate is as important to the success of their digital strategies as their IT infrastructure. As we extend our strategy to support our customers’ success journey, RingCentral’s solutions will add a great deal of value complementing the service we provide.”

Robinder Koura, head of channel sales EMEA at RingCentral, added: “With RingCentral’s market leading cloud solutions and Brightsolid’s experience and established network within Scotland, this partnership will enable us to extend our reach across the country and augment our offering. Brightsolid has established itself as a reliable and trusted partner to its customers over the last 20 years and adding UCaaS to their portfolio shows their responsiveness to the needs of their customers. Through our Channel Harmony® partner program, where we support our partners with our own subject-matter experts on every opportunity, I’m confident we will have a successful partnership with Brightsolid in the Scottish market.”