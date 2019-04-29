DC Thomson Media Win 4 Awards at the 40th Scottish Press Awards

It was a successful night for DC Thomson Media at the Scottish Press Awards on Thursday 25th April, with a fantastic 4 wins and 4 runners up for the event’s awards.

The evening saw the Evening Express’s Callum Law win Local/Weekly Sports Writer of the Year, Graham Huband from The Courier win Financial/Business Journalist of the Year, Dale Haslam from the Evening Express win Local/Weekly Reporter of the Year and the Sunday Post scooped Campaign of the Year for their ‘Mesh Campaign’.

Runners up on the evening were Adele Merson from the Evening Express for Political Journalist of the Year and Local/Weekly Reporter of the Year, Mandy Rhodes from the Sunday Post for Columnist of the Year, and the Sunday Post’s Marion Scott for the Nicola Barry Award.

The Scottish Press Awards have quickly become the top awards for the newspaper industry, in both print and digital formats, and have flourished into a prestigious event in the diary of every journalist. The awards are a wonderful showcase for the best journalistic talent in Scotland.

Richard Neville, Head of Newspapers at DC Thomson Media, said, “We are delighted with our success in the Scottish Press Awards. All those who have won and all those who were nominated have done some incredible work over the last year which deserves all the recognition it can get. It shows the breadth of talent we have at DC Thomson Media.”