DC Thomson Media expands its radio reach to cover the East of Scotland

DC Thomson Media has confirmed the acquisition of two of Scotland’s biggest commercial radio stations, Kingdom FM and Original 106.

This adds to existing DC Thomson Media radio interests following the purchase of Wave FM in 2017.

Mike Watson, Chief Executive Officer for DC Thomson Media, said, “These acquisitions firmly position us as the largest Scottish owned radio group. We’re excited to have brought these two great stations in to our radio portfolio and look forward to working with the teams there to strengthen the offering to listeners, and provide them with quality local news content.”

These acquisitions are another strong step in DC Thomson Media’s strategy to protect, launch and diversify. With Original and Kingdom joining the radio business, DC Thomson Media’s radio reach will now top 150,000 listeners, stretching from Aberdeenshire to Fife.

This extended reach means that even more people across Scotland will have access to locally reported news from DC Thomson Media, through the newspaper portfolio including The Press and Journal and The Courier, and widespread radio reach of Original, Wave and Kingdom.

Adam Findlay, Managing Director of Original, will join DC Thomson Media as Head of Radio and has said, “Both John Quinn and I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of the Original 106 success story and recognise that for the station to enjoy continued growth and further expansion, it needs to become part of something bigger. DC Thomson Media is the best place for this to happen.

“The Original 106 team are amongst the best in the business and this coupled with the strength and talents of the DC Thomson Media team will make for a strong and progressive partnership with the ultimate aim of delivering the very best client solutions”.

As Head of Radio for DC Thomson Media, Adam will oversee all aspects of the radio operation across the DC Thomson Media radio portfolio of Original, Wave, and Kingdom.

Kingdom FM Chairman Robert Kilgour, who is choosing to step away from radio, said, “DC Thomson Media are the ideal buyers for the station as they clearly have an understanding of the market in which Kingdom operates, and can take the station to the next level. We believe that this acquisition is good for the Kingdom’s listening audience, for our advertisers and shareholders, and our very hardworking staff.”

The focus of the DC Thomson Media radio business over the coming months will be to maintain local, passionate teams delivering quality radio, whilst harnessing the power and strength being part of a larger group brings.