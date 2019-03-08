Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2019

Stylist launched its first ever Remarkable Women Awards in partnership with well-being brand philosophy this week and they celebrated remarkable women as only Stylist can. From Annie Lennox picking up her icon award to Deborah Frances-White hosting the night, the awards honoured those who have worked tirelessly to help make sure the world hears every female voice.

Winners included Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, The Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Anne-Marie, Jameela Jamil, and the legendary Annie Lennox. Guests included Edith Bowman, Maya Jama, Sara Pascoe, Katherine Ryan, and BAFTA winner Georgina Campbell. We also hosted performance poet, Sophia Thakur and musical theatre group Suffrageddon.

Take a look at some of the wonderful pictures from the evening held at Rosewood London below.