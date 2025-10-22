The Press & Journal announces the return of The P&J Charity Gala for 2026

A standout event in Aberdeen’s social calendar that supports the impactful work of charities across the north of Scotland has confirmed a date and location for 2026.

The Press and Journal is immensely proud to announce the return of The P&J Charity Gala, in association with Aberdein Considine. The event will take place at The Marcliffe Hotel and Spa, Aberdeen on February 20th 2026, with local businesses being invited to get involved.

The gala is an integral part of The P&J’s Community Fund, created as part of the title’s 275th celebrations, bringing together readers, local charities and businesses to deliver a positive impact across local communities. The initiative was highly commended at the Scottish Press Awards, and the 2025 gala raised almost £57,000.

Earlier this year, The P&J readers voted for two local charities, Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation and Clan Cancer Support, that are transforming cancer care across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands to be The Press and Journals’ charity partners who will be beneficiaries of the fund for the next two years.

Scotland’s oldest news brand recently launched a new campaign, reinforcing the role The Press and Journal has played in communities for generations as your voice of the north. This event will amplify the voice and impact of both charities.

Editor of The Press and Journal, Craig Walker is calling on businesses and organisations across the region to join the team for an unforgettable evening of fundraising, dining and entertainment.

Craig said: “Our readers and the business community have been integral to the success of The P&J Community Fund and we look forward to welcoming guests to next year’s gala to support the work of our two incredible charity partners, Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation and Clan Cancer Support.

“At The Press and Journal, we are proud of the role we play in connecting communities and the charity gala is a great example of this in action as we come together to celebrate and support the impact that these charities make across the north and north-east.”

Tammy Main, Charity Manager and Christine Whitton, Fundraising Coordinator at Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation added: “Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation is excited to bring the Sparkle to the P&J Community Fund Charity Gala at the beautiful Marcliffe Hotel in February. Earlier this year, we were honoured to attend the launch Gala as a Team, where we were treated to a night of celebration and community support, with some extra special touches in memory of Abbie. The funds raised at these amazing events will make a significant difference to children undergoing Cancer treatment throughout Scotland, helping us sustain Abbie’s legacy.

“We are a small local charity and appreciate all the fundraising and awareness that’s been achieved this year. This wouldn’t have been possible without the P&J Partnership.”

Fiona Fernie, Clan Cancer Support CEO said: “As an entirely self-funded organisation, we heavily rely on the generosity of companies and supporters across our communities to enable us to provide our lifeline services.

“Being selected as a P&J Charity Partner has helped us raise awareness and significant funds for our lifeline services. We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received and look forward to the 2026 Charity Gala event.”

Through sponsorship opportunities, local businesses can pledge their support to The P&J Community Fund, to raise vital funds, champion local impact, network with other businesses and become part of a movement that drives meaningful change in the north-east.

For all sponsorship enquiries, please contact The Press and Journal’s commercial team at sponsorships@dcthomson.co.uk.