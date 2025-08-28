Scotland’s Biggest Golf Industry Bash Tees Off in Edinburgh 

Scottish Golf Tourism Week, Scotland’s biggest golf industry conference with a global appeal, has today announced dates for its first-ever event in Edinburgh.

The three-day event, a partnership between DC Thomson and VisitScotland, will take place from 10th to 12th March at the Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, Edinburgh, supported by headline sponsor Luxe Scot. This marks the event’s debut in Scotland’s capital, following the major success of previous years in Aberdeen, Inverness and St Andrews.

Each year, organiser DC Thomson schedules over 3,700 face-to-face meetings between over 100 Scottish golf businesses and 94 international golf tour operators, which during the 2025 event represented 45 countries, including the US, Argentina, Australia and more. The event offers a rare opportunity for Scottish hotels, resorts, courses and experiences to connect directly with key global travel trade professionals they wouldn’t normally get the opportunity to meet.

Owen Wyatt, Chief Growth Officer from DC Thomson, adds: “Scotland’s economy is remarkable and resilient, and I believe one of the great roles of media is to showcase that strength to the world. Few industries illustrate it better than golf.

As the home of the game, Scotland offers both iconic venues and hidden gems. By bringing international tour operators to the capital, we are shining a light on that full spectrum.

The golf industry here is resurgent, with visitor demand back above pre-pandemic levels and new energy in the sector. My reaction to that success is simple: why can’t we double it, and how quickly can we do it?

This event is not only a celebration of that resurgence but also a chance to forge global partnerships that will help unlock the true potential of golf tourism in every part of the country.”

Rob Dickson, Director of Industry and Events at VisitScotland, said: “Scottish Golf Tourism Week is a fantastic opportunity to showcase Scotland’s status as the home of golf and the vital role the game plays in supporting our visitor economy.

“From world-renowned championship links to hidden gems across the country, Scotland’s diverse range of courses offers something for every golfer. Beyond the fairways and greens, our warm hospitality, rich culture and heritage ensure a unique and memorable experience for every visitor.

“As an economic and social powerhouse, golf tourism helps sustain communities, create jobs and attract investment through the visitors it brings. VisitScotland is pleased to be working in collaboration with Scottish Golf Tourism Week to welcome global golf tour operators to Edinburgh for the first time, as the event marks its tenth edition.”

The 2026 edition marks the ninth year of Scottish Golf Tourism Week and welcomes Luxe Scot, the luxury travel provider, as headline sponsor. bunkered, an internationally renowned golf media brand is golfers’ home to the latest golf news, information, tuition and more has also partnered with Scottish Golf Tourism Week in their bid to continue championing golf and golf-related businesses of all levels across Scotland.

Alan Findlater, Director & Owner of Luxe Scot says: “Luxe Scot is excited to announce a new two-year sponsorship with DC Thomson in support of SGTW, strengthening its commitment to Scotland’s world-class golf and tourism industries.

In 2025, Luxe Scot has continued to expand its footprint in premium event support. The company once again partnered with Genesis for the second year for the Scottish Open, while also continuing its successful collaboration with the Legends Tour. The team headed to Mount Juliet in Ireland to support with transport before providing full event support for the third year at the flagship event at Trump International in Aberdeen.

Our partnership with DC Thomson allows us to work alongside the very best that Scotland has to offer while continuing to drive Luxe Scot forward. This sponsorship demonstrates our commitment to not only supporting SGTW but also contributing to Scotland’s global reputation as the home of golf. One of the key factors for Luxe Scot in continuing this relationship was keeping SGTW on ‘the road’ and to have it coming to the capital, Edinburgh in 2026 adds even more excitement and opportunities for all involved.”

Mary Many, General Manager, Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel added, “It’s our privilege to host Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2026 at Kimpton Charlotte Square. We recognise the vital role golf plays in Scotland’s tourism landscape, and we’re excited to play our part in bringing the industry together to create new opportunities and strengthen existing connections across the sector.”

Michael McEwan, Head of Content at bunkered, noted, “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Scottish Golf Tourism Week for 2026. The opportunity to play our part in such a well-established and successful celebration of all that golf in Scotland has to offer was just too good to pass up, and we’re looking forward to an exciting week in Edinburgh to launch the new golf season.”