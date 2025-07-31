Original 106 Smashes Records with Highest Ever Listening Figures

Original 106 Aberdeen has just achieved its best-ever RAJAR results, becoming the North East of Scotland’s most listened-to commercial station. With a market-leading share of 16.9%, Original 106 has pulled ahead of both BBC Radio 2 and Northsound 1, marking a landmark moment for local radio in Aberdeenshire.

Original 106 saw big increases in the coveted 25-45 age demographic, with its overall market share rising from 13.7% to 16.9%.

The station’s flagship Original 106 Breakfast with Claire and Pete is now officially the undisputed number one breakfast show in the area, commanding a remarkable 22% market share.

Meanwhile, Original 106 GOLD, the recently launched digital sibling, has hit the ground running with nearly 50,000 monthly listeners embracing its nostalgic mix of 60s, 70s and 80s classics.

Across the country, the wider Original 106 network now reaches more than 150,000 weekly listeners across Aberdeen, Tayside, Fife and beyond.

Robin Galloway, Group Head of Presentation at DC Thomson, said: “These figures are nothing short of phenomenal. It proves there’s a huge appetite for bold, creative, locally made radio. Our team continues to punch well above its weight, delivering personality-led shows that truly connect with the communities we serve. To be number one at breakfast and market leader overall is testament to the hard work and passion that goes into every single show.”

Original 106 continues to challenge the national networks by putting local first, with live, entertaining content made in Aberdeen and broadcast across Scotland on FM, DAB and smart speakers.