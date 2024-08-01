Original 106 strengthens its position as the north-east’s No.1 radio station

Original 106 has cemented its place as the market leading radio station across the north-east according to new official listening figures.

Statistics released today by Radio Joint Audience Research (RAJAR) revealed Original 106 as the station of choice for listeners in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Original 106, which broadcasts from the heart of the city at Aberdeen’s Marischal Square, has seen a 20% increase in listeners since last year.

Robin Galloway, group head of presentation, says the new statistics and continued success of Original 106 is testament to the high quality offering, and to listeners’ trust in the brand.

He said: “This is another great day for Original 106. It’s a ringing endorsement from our listeners who trust us to deliver their favourite music, live from Aberdeen.”

Original 106 has listeners tuning in for longer hours than any other competing station, with more than 90,000 people enjoying on-air antics, cash prizes and local humour.

Breakfast Show presenters Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh added: “On days like this, it makes getting up in the middle of the night well worth it.

“Every morning, we have so much fun with our north-east listeners – they’re like family to us.”

Today’s official stats reflect the dominant presence of Original 106 on the airwaves, who boast a healthy market lead of 14.5%, out-performing national competitors.

Original 106 plays a mix of music from the 80’s, 90’s, naughties and now, coupled with hourly local news bulletins from The P&J newsroom.

Original 106 is available to listen to on FM, DAB, app and smart speaker.