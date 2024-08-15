Beano Brain’s 100 Coolest Brands 2024

Youtube has leapfrogged Netflix to regain its number one crown in the 100 Coolest Brands for Kids & Teens according to a study of 21,000 youngsters, unveiled today by Beano Brain, the specialist kids and family insights agency.

In the third edition of Beano Brain’s annual 100 Coolest Brands Report, the entertainment giants continue their neck-and-neck battle for supremacy, slugging it out for top spot in the affections of youngsters. Brands rooted in storytelling and offering depth and breadth of content – YouTube, Netflix, Nintendo and Disney (9) – all earn places in the top 10.

Social Media apps saw their popularity slip with all the major brands dropping down the chart, including TikTok (-7 at 28), Whatsapp (-8 at 38), Snapchat (-3 at 40) and Instagram (-11 at 66)

Once judged as naff and ugly, lightweight shoe brand Crocs was this year’s biggest riser (up 35 places to number 49 ) with collectible plush toy brand Squishmallows the second higher riser, leaping 29 places to break into the top 20 at number 18.

Food and drink brands account for 50% of the top 20 with McDonalds (3), Oreo (7), Pringles (8), Skittles (12), Coca Cola (14), KFC (15), Domino’s Pizza (16), Fanta (17), Cadbury’s (19) and M&Ms (20). Kids value these products in themselves, but also because they are very closely associated with treats and fun family time.

LEGO just nudged into the top 10 at number 10, replacing Coca Cola (down 4 to 14) and helped by collaborations with the likes of Minecraft (30).

Argos (89) is this year’s biggest faller dropping 21 places and Jolly Ranchers, Hot Wheels, The Entertainer, Under Armour, Oculus VR and Wagamama fall out of the top 100.

There are no UK brands in the top 30, with high street bakers Greggs being the highest ranked UK brand at 31 (up 2 places from last year). Harry Potter slipped for the second year in a row, down 5 places to 37.

The BBC staged a slight recovery from last year’s ignominy of being the biggest faller, rising 8 points to number 63.

New entrants included SuperDrug (98), Boots (91), Uno (46), Subway Surfers (52), EA Sports (65), Samsung (53), Pandora (78), Poundland (80) and Taco Bell (87).

Young people’s high expectations and brand literacy mean that it is hard for new brands to break into the top 100. Constant innovation, super-fast delivery, reliability, safety built-in and depth and breadth are all simple hygiene factors to this most brand-literate generation. Only two of the top performing brands – Amazon and Roblox were born in the 21st century.

There have been clear upward trends in some sectors, often aligned to gender. The gaming sector has performed really well this year with gaming brands moving up the ranks. Whilst riding the crest of the aesthetics wave, skincare, fashion and beauty brands have risen in popularity with girls.

YouTube is Beano Brain Coolest Brand for 2024

The Beano Brain team spent a year talking to kids and teens aged 7 – 14 (Generation Alpha) about their likes and dislikes and observing the brands kids are wearing, chatting about and coveting, before testing their findings with the Beano Brain omnibus panel.

According to Beano Brain, YouTube has cemented its number one status against the likes of TikTok through its sheer breadth of content and its successful mixture of long and short-form that allow kids to dip in and out for as long as they like.

Helenor Gilmour, Director of Strategy Beano Brain, said: “Kids consider YouTube ‘safe’; a place where they’re less likely to stumble across upsetting or inappropriate content, unlike TikTok. Having successfully positioned music and TV within its proposition, YouTube has ensured it’s the one-stop-shop for this generation.

“YouTube is seen as the platform where kids find experts and learn from them or find help with their homework. As a result of its safe reputation, educational content and extensive library, YouTube has managed to gain something every brand covets: parental approval.”

Gilmour added: “I never cease to be amazed at how sophisticated kids and teens are in their brand consumption and our 2024 list of the Coolest Brands is a perfect example. Often more discerning and intelligent than adults when it comes to the brands they use, kids have a clear sense of the practical advantages of a brand but also how it affects them on an emotional level.

“Brands are anchored in kids’ lives from an early age marking key moments and milestones, but only a few classic children’s brands feature in our top 100 – only five out of the top 25 could be regarded as children’s properties.

“Brands that upped the funny this year have acquired cool points with kids. Humour is playground currency for kids and welcomes them into the brand’s world.

“Create the LOLs and you capture coolness!”

Pete Maginn, Managing Director. Commercial Insight, Beano Brain, said: “Once again being a cool brand is simply not the preserve of one particular category – it’s not all about entertainment brands or gaming brands. Within the Top 20 we have 14 different categories represented – ranging from confectionery to physical play, from lifestyle to retailers.

“Brands that have responded to the cost of living crisis, from saver menus to free access to content and that have leaned into family sharing opportunities have done well.

“McDonalds, a 50-year-old familiar, tried and tested brand and Squishmallows a relatively new, all- year round play brand, both showed an intelligent understanding of kids’ worlds and the attributes which make them cool in their eyes. Cracking inter-generational enjoyment and appeal should be a top priority for brands.”

Methodology:

Via the Beano Brain Omnibus and kids and teens panel, the Beano Brain team studied 45,000 responses from 21,000 UK kids and teens aged 7-14. They noted spontaneous and prompted brand mentions to create a longlist of brands. Participants were then asked ‘which of these are cool’. Rankings then verified with kids in December 2023/January 2024 and again in June 2024 to smooth out seasonal impacts.