Record number of downloads for DC Thomson podcasts
Podcasts produced by DC Thomson, on themes as diverse as wind energy, potatoes and football, were downloaded more than half a million times in the last year.
The company has been podcasting since 2019 in its current form and the 2021 figure of over 518,000 is almost double the number of downloads in 2020 (299,000). To date, DC Thomson podcasts have been listened to more than 897,000 times.
According to Christopher Phin, DC Thomson’s head of podcasts, these numbers put us in the top few percent of podcasters worldwide. “Our journalists are learning new skills and finding ways to get closer to their audiences,” he says.
Each title and brand have approached podcasting in different ways, with varied approaches, goals and measurements of success.
The podcasts are allowing brands to develop communities and enhance experience. For Christopher, this is best done by not focussing solely on replicating content from the existing print or web products, as happens elsewhere.
Taking Grow Your Own’s podcast The Dirt as an example, while the magazine’s subtitle is ‘gardening advice you can trust’, the programme explicitly celebrates gardening failures. “This creates a feeling of camaraderie and empathy,” says Christopher.
Similarly, the People’s Friend podcast Reading Between the Lines delves into fiction from the magazine’s archive but takes an irreverent approach, bringing something new to the audience. The Friend’s podcast has also shown success in driving subscriptions for the magazine, tracked with a bespoke offer code.
Author in Your Classroom introduces teachers and others to Aceville’s Plazoom platform with some of the world’s best children’s writers such as Cressida Cowell, Jacqueline Wilson and Michael Morpurgo. Each of the podcasts have free teachers’ resources on Plazoom, giving a taster of the subscription product.
For Energy Voice, the Out Loud podcast shapes the conversation in the energy sector and introduces a significant new revenue stream through a mix of standard sponsorship advertising and, more significantly, through producing native content for clients such as NatWest and Ernst & Young.
Of the 13 shows published by DC Thomson over the last year, the golf (Bunkered Golf Podcast) and gardening podcasts are the biggest, accounting between them for more than half of the downloads. All podcasts that are published regularly are in growth, accreting audience month by month.
Advancements have been made in production, with an emphasis on quality, and more than a dozen journalists across the company are now trained in at least some audio editing and engineering.
For Christopher, one of the most significant learnings is that while audience growth can be slow, once they’ve started listening, engagement levels (primarily how much of a podcast is listened to) are high. Cross marketing of podcasts across DC Thomson brands has also been shown to increase growth of listeners.
“We’re building momentum and ensuring that commercial thinking is baked into the very beginning of new show development. It’s been a phenomenal year of growth and experimentation,” he says, “and it feels like we’re still just getting started.”
DC Thomson Podcast portfolio:
Gardening podcast The Dirt from Grow Your Own magazine is one of the most listened to programmes, designed to keep listeners company when they’re pottering on their allotment or veg patch while Health & Wellbeing magazine’s Walk To Wellbeing invites listeners to join celebrities on their favourite walks.
Football is covered in three podcasts with over a hundred episodes each. Twa Teams, One Street is where the Evening Telegraph sports team share their obsessions about the two Dundee teams, The Courier sports writers can be found on the Talking Football podcast, and The Press and Journal and Evening Express sports desks are behind Northern Goal.
The Bunkered Golf Podcast discusses the latest big talking points from across the game with ‘plenty of opinions and absolutely zero fluff’.
Out Loud from Energy Voice offers up news, analysis, and expert insight from across the oil, gas and renewable energy sectors, and The Global Franchise covers off news from the team at the magazine of the same name. Political commentators from The Courier, The Press and Journal, the Evening Telegraph and the Evening Express come together for political insights and analysis with a Scottish focus on The Stooshie.
The People’s Friend team delve into their 153-year archives in Reading Between the Lines, the My Weekly Magical Flying Bookshop is a feelgood fiction podcast, and Author in Your Classroom features advice and inspiration from some of the world’s best children’s writers.
An additional podcast, Pass it On from the Sunday Post, shares household tips from the 1950s. Although the programme is on an extended break and didn’t release new episodes in 2021 this evergreen content is still being listened to.
Pilot episodes for a number of other DC Thomson brands have been recorded, and are expected to go live in the coming months.