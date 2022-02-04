Record number of downloads for DC Thomson podcasts

Podcasts produced by DC Thomson, on themes as diverse as wind energy, potatoes and football, were downloaded more than half a million times in the last year.

The company has been podcasting since 2019 in its current form and the 2021 figure of over 518,000 is almost double the number of downloads in 2020 (299,000). To date, DC Thomson podcasts have been listened to more than 897,000 times.

According to Christopher Phin, DC Thomson’s head of podcasts, these numbers put us in the top few percent of podcasters worldwide. “Our journalists are learning new skills and finding ways to get closer to their audiences,” he says.

Each title and brand have approached podcasting in different ways, with varied approaches, goals and measurements of success.